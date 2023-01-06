Gurugram: Maulana and Imam organisation thanks CM Khattar for increasing honorarium

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 5 (ANI): Gurugram Maulana and Imam organisation thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday for increasing their honorarium.

Khattar-led Haryana Government has increased the honorarium of Madrasa Imams by Rs 5,000. Earlier, it was Rs 8,000 to 10,000. The decision has benefitted around 800 maulanas in the state, said Chief of the Imam Organisation.

A felicitation ceremony was organised by the Waqf Board at Gurugram University today. Manohar Lal Khattar was also present in the ceremony where he said that his government is doing every possible effort to increase religious brotherhood in the state.



"Every possible effort is being made to increase brotherhood in Haryana. Considering the demands of Imam organisations, we have increased the honorarium of Maulanas and Imams. The demands were not taken into consideration for the past several years," Khattar said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister inaugurated the Animation and Multimedia Lab and Academic Block at Gurugram University which are expected to be built at the cost of Rs 44 crore.

The felicitation ceremony was participated by the office bearers of the Imam Organisation including Maulana Asruddin, Chief of Mohammad Sain, CEO of Waqf Board Haryana and National President of BJP Minority Board Zakir Hussain participated. (ANI)

