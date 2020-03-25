Gurugram Police allow online delivery service providers to operate during lockdown

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Gurugram Police have said that some online delivery service providers will be allowed to operate during lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

"All officers of Gurugram Police have been directed that following online delivery services - Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Bluedart, Wow express, Swiggy, Grofers, Bigbasket, Milkbasket, Dunzo, Bigbazar, Iffco Tokyo - shall be allowed to operate in the city," the Gurugram Police tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

