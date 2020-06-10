Gurugram Police hands over money laundering case against Naresh Trehan, others to ED

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Gurugram Police has handed over a money laundering case against Medanta Chief Dr Naresh Trehan and 15 others to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a case related to the allotment of land for Medanta Hospital and started the investigation of this case.

The case was registered on the base of an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, an ED official told ANI on Wednesday.

Responding to the development, Medanta Hospital in a statement on Wednesday said that the complainant in the matter, Raman Sharma, has made "completely false and baseless allegations".

"Raman Sharma is a known extortionist masquerading as an RTI Activist. Raman Sharma has even been accused of extortion in 2015 and an FIR was registered against him, the case is pending before the Faridabad Court," the statement said.

"In fact, what has been overlooked is that Raman Sharma had previously filed two cases, identical to this one, in Delhi, one in Patiala House Court and one in the Delhi High Court. Both these cases were dismissed, and the judge rejected his allegations as vague and unspecific," the statement said.

"After failing in the courts in Delhi, he went to the District Court in Gurugram. He did not disclose before the Gurugram court that the matter had been fully investigated by the Economic Offence Wing at the instance of the ED and after a full inquiry was completed the allegations were found to be baseless," it added.

The statement said that allegations in Sharma's complaint pertain to the 16-year-old land allotment on which the hospital is built and "everything about this land allotment, which was done through a public auction, is absolutely legal".

On Saturday, Gurugram Police booked Naresh Trehan and others for money laundering, corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and criminal breach of trust, among other charges, in connection with the case. The FIR was registered at Gurgaon Sadar police station under several relevant sections of the PMLA, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

