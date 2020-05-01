Gurugram Police says restriction of movement to and from the district does not apply to media

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Gurugram Police on Friday said that restriction in movement to and from the district does not apply to the media.

"There are points where we have been told to restrict movement, media is not covered in those. For those working in hospitals and living in Gurugram, arrangements have to made in Delhi. Restrictions apply to Police too," ACP Karan Goyal said on the issue of sealing of Delhi-Gurugram border.

ACP Goyal also said that essential services will not be hampered.

"Movement of ambulances, cash vans, oil cylinders, supply of gas, essential supplies, foodgrains, vegetable-fruits will not be stopped. Officers and employees of some ministries of the central government are exempt from the restriction. We will allow inter-district movement for them," the ACP said.

"Those who cross the border need to download the Aarogya Setu app mandatorily. Their thermal scanning will also be done and the arrangement of Rapid Testing is also being done. Twenty-four hours videography will also be done at this check post," he added.

Cross border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions from 10 am today. (ANI)

