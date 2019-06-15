Gurugram rape case: Spanish national was lured on Facebook, claims police

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): The person accused of raping a Spanish national had used Facebook to form a friendship with the girl and called her to a party where she was raped, police said on Saturday.

Police have arrested Ajane, the accused, who is an assistant manager at a production house.

"The girl had first come into contact with the accused after she posted an advertisement seeking a rented flat on Facebook. On June 12, the accused called her to a party at House number 18/32 at G Block in DLF Phase One. The girl arrived at the party where three other friends of the accused joined them, all of them left after the party but Ajane forcibly made her stay and then raped her," said Ved Prakash, SHO DLF Phase 1.

The victim had contacted the Gurugram Police control room on Saturday after which Ajane was arrested on the charges of rape.

Police conducted a medical test of the lady which proved the charges, her statements too were recorded in front of the magistrate. She is also being provided with counseling to ensure she does not go into trauma.

The accused will be presented in front of a duty magistrate by the police on Sunday. (ANI)

