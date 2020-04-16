Gurugram reports total 32 coronavirus cases

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16 (ANI): A total of 32 coronavirus cases have been reported from Gurugram till date.

"Total number of samples found positive in Gurugram is 32. Total COVID-19 patients discharged till date is 17," said Dr Sudha Garg, district surveillance officer.

A total of 190 people have been found positive of coronavirus in Haryana till date, said State Health Department on Wednesday.

According to an official statement by the Health Department, "Of the 190 COVID-19 cases, 146 are active while two deaths have been reported."

The statement further said that as many as 42 people who were confirmed COVID-19 positive have recovered and discharged from hospitals. (ANI)

