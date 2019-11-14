Gurugram restaurant attack: Police adds sexual harassment charge in FIR

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Police on Wednesday filed an FIR and included a section against sexual harassment in the case where a woman was allegedly molested and her husband attacked by miscreants at a restaurant here.

According to police, section 354-A (sexual harassment) was added in the FIR registered at the Sadar Police station pertaining to the incident where a woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a Gurugram restaurant.

"We have identified a few suspects on the basis of CCTV footage. Since the female members didn't give any statement in the matter, this section could not be added. Today, one of the women seen in the footage has recorded her statement. Therefore, the relevant sections were added," a police official said.

The incident took place on November 10 and was caught on a CCTV camera on the premises.

In the video, the accused can be seen gathering around the couple's table. Around five-six men allegedly indulged in an argument with the couple and later one of them hit the woman's husband on the head with a liquor bottle.

A case has been registered against the accused men, who are all absconding. (ANI)

