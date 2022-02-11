Gurugram roof collapse: One body retrieved, two people rescued so far: NDRF

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 11 (ANI): One body has been retrieved and two people have been rescued so far in the housing complex in Gurugram, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed, informed PK Tiwary, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official.

"Till now, one body has been retrieved and two persons rescued. Another body will be retrieved from debris soon. Around 110 NDRF personnel carrying out the operation," Tiwary told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Gurugram Police registered a case of negligence against the builder of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109, where a portion of the roof of an apartment collapsed on Thursday evening.

A case has been registered against builder Ashok Solaman and others under Sections 304a and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



In the FIR, the deceased's husband said the incident allegedly occurred due to negligent and sub-standard construction work done by the Chintels group and the contractor of construction.

"On Thursday evening, I received a call from my son informing me that the ceiling of some floors of the tower had collapsed, and, in the incident, my wife suffered injuries and passed away around 7 pm. I came home from office and saw the ceiling of the 6th and 7th floors had collapsed. Rescue and police teams were working on the spot and after removal of debris, my wife's body was recovered and taken to the hospital," said Rajesh Bhardwaj.

"There could be more fatalities and injuries to other flat residents of D-tower," he said, adding that necessary legal action should be taken against the accused.

So far, two people have died and several people are feared to be trapped.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are carrying out the rescue operations on the spot. (ANI)

