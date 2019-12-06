Gurugram: School children protest against Telangana rape, murder incident

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Holding candles and banners reading 'Hang the Rapists' and 'Justice Delayed is Justice Denied', school children on Thursday took to streets in Haryana's Gurugram to protest against rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana.

"The misdeed was done to a girl who wanted to secure her future. To make sure such incidents do not happen again, the government should formulate stricter laws. The accused must be hanged," said a girl participating in the protest.

Another girl echoed similar sentiments and urged the Central government to take strict actions to curb such incidents.

"The rape cases languish in courtrooms for years. The accused are arrested and later released on bail. We do not want a similar incident to happen again", she said

Another student said, "They must be hanged. We want the government to increase security across the country so that the girls feel safe."

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused are currently in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)

