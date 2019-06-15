Gurugram: Spanish national sexually assaulted, accused held

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): A Spanish national was allegedly raped by a man on Friday night, police said.

Police have arrested the accused, who is an assistant manager of a production house.

It is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted after a party last night.

The victim is in India for a one-year internship programme with an IT company.

A case has been registered by the police and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

