A video grab of CCTV footage of the car which drove away with toll plaza employee on car's bonnet. (Photo/ ANI)
A video grab of CCTV footage of the car which drove away with toll plaza employee on car's bonnet. (Photo/ ANI)

Gurugram: Toll tax employee dragged on bonnet of car

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:32 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an employee at the Kherki Daula toll plaza was dragged by a speeding car while the employee held on to its bonnet in Gurugram.
The driver of the car kept on speeding with the employee holding on to the bonnet, for a few meters away from the toll before stopping.
The toll plaza employee got down from the bonnet and along with other personnel on duty tried to stop the car, but the driver managed to flee along with the vehicle.
The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the facility.
Police have filed a report and have launched an investigation in the matter.
"An investigation is underway, legal action will be taken and accused will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurugram, Shamsher Singh said.
This is the second incident at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in a week. Earlier on Friday, a female toll plaza employee was hit by a car driver.
The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the toll, the driver broke the toll barrier and assaulted the employee. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 04:10 IST

Rahul Gandhi expresses sympathy on J-K road mishap

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi said he was pained by the death of 11 students in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed his sympathies with the families of the victims.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:33 IST

TMC delegation will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation to Bhatpara will be welcomed with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants and added that the TMC was trying to reap benefits by coming after the BJP delegation in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:19 IST

Assam: 3 arrested with AK-56, ammo and rifle slings in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police in association with Changlang Police and 171 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) arrested three persons for illegal possessions of weapons here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 03:15 IST

UP: Five members of family found murdered in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Five members of a family, including two children, were found murdered here in a house at the Rani Laxmi Bai locality, Anil Roy Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:48 IST

4 arrested after man shot dead in Odisha

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): State police arrested four people in connection with the murder of Amit Dal who was shot dead outside his office on Monday, Ashwin Mohanty, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jharsuguda said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:30 IST

Boosting MSME important to reach Modi's goal of making India $5...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari inaugurated the MSME Day 2019 celebrations and said boosting the aforementioned sector is important to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a 5 trillion dollar economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:18 IST

Govt to extend deadline for sending suggestions on draft...

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the Indian public is enthusiastic over the implementation of National Education Policy and invited the public to send more suggestions for the draft stage of the same.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 02:12 IST

J-K: Annual Chamliyal fair begins on Indo-Pak border without...

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Lakhs of devotees thronged the Chamliyal border shrine along the India-Pakistan border for the annual fair known for being a mark of Hindu-Muslim unity.

Read More

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 01:06 IST

3873 school vans, other vehicles violated traffic rules in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Traffic police booked around 3873 cases in a special drive carried out against vehicles carrying school children for violating norms. At least 14 drivers found carrying school children in a drunken state, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumar said

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:30 IST

BJP plans to take 'Mann Ki Baat' programme to more people

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Enthused by stunning performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to more people this time by making special arrangements and utilising all possible means.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:12 IST

Telangana: 4 die, 1 critically injured after car rams into lorry

Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Four persons were killed while one injured after a car rammed into a lorry carrying fertilisers in Telangana's Kamareddy on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 23:11 IST

Manipur: 4 people were arrested for peddling drugs

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): Four people were arrested including a drug supplier from Lilong and Porompat areas of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl