Gurugram: Toll tax employee dragged on bonnet of car

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an employee at the Kherki Daula toll plaza was dragged by a speeding car while the employee held on to its bonnet in Gurugram.

The driver of the car kept on speeding with the employee holding on to the bonnet, for a few meters away from the toll before stopping.

The toll plaza employee got down from the bonnet and along with other personnel on duty tried to stop the car, but the driver managed to flee along with the vehicle.

The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed at the facility.

Police have filed a report and have launched an investigation in the matter.

"An investigation is underway, legal action will be taken and accused will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police (SP) Gurugram, Shamsher Singh said.

This is the second incident at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in a week. Earlier on Friday, a female toll plaza employee was hit by a car driver.

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. Refusing to pay the toll, the driver broke the toll barrier and assaulted the employee. (ANI)

