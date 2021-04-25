Gurugram's Max hospital sends SOS to govt: 'Only 2 hours of oxygen left'

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 24 (ANI): Max Hospital in Gurugram on Saturday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and appealed to both state and central governments for urgent help, stating it has less than two hours of oxygen supply left.

"SOS - Less than 2 hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Hospital Gurugram and attached Dedicated Covid Centre. Over 70 covid pts admitted across. Supplies expected at 10 am diverted @cmohry @mlkhattar @anilvijminister @dc_gurugram @drharshvardhan @PMOIndia @PiyushGoyal need urgent help," the hospital said in a tweet.



Earlier on Friday, the hospital chain informed that it is suspending any new patient admissions in all the hospitals in Delhi-NCR till oxygen supplies get stabilize, but later withdrew the order after it received the oxygen supply.

Max health care has a network of 12 hospitals and five medical facilities in North and West India, offering services in over 30 medical disciplines.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection. (ANI)

