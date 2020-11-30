Gurupurab: Chandigarh-based artist makes optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev ji

Chandigarh [India], November 30 (ANI): A Chandigarh-based visual artist has made an optical illusion portrait of Guru Nanak Dev ji on the eve of 551st Prakash Parv of the first Sikh Guru.

The portrait is kept at Gurdwara Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in sector 34 in Chandigarh.





The artist, Varun Tandon said, "I made this using 551 'Ek Onkar' (opening words of Guru Granth Sahib)."

"You will see 'Ek Onkar' if you take a closer look and picture of Guru Nanak Dev ji if you see it from a distance. It is an optical illusion. I have used 'Ek Onkar' in 13 different colours. It was made in seven days. Idea was to do something different on Gurupurab," he added.

The artist created the 6 by 4 feet portrait of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji using 1102 iron nails. It took him seven days to give it a final shape. (ANI)

