Guruvayoor temple closed for devotees after employees test COVID positive

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Guruvayoor Shri Krishna temple in Thrissur has been closed for devotees for two weeks after some of its employees detected positive for COVID-19.

The decision was taken by the Guruvayoor Devaswom Administrative Committee in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area. Regular pujas and basic rituals will continue to be performed in the temple by priests, officials said.

Earlier, devotees were permitted to enter the temple while adhering to COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the government.



Meanwhile, the Sabarimala pilgrimage season is progressing in the state with introduction of online booking for devotees.

Only a limited number of devotees will be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage while following the virtual queue system.

As many as 4,698 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 59,438.

With 5,258 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries stands at 6,07,119. (ANI)

