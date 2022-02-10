Rama Chandra Rao, Additional Commissioner, SEB in Andhra Pradesh (Photo/ANI)
Gutka worth Rs 2 cr, unauthorized liquor seized in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 12:42 IST


Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Special Enforcement Bureau officials of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday seized Gutka packets cost about Rs 2 crore Gutka packets along with unauthorized liquor worth Rs 10 lakh in Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking to ANI, Rama Chandra Rao, Additional Commissioner, SEB said, "We have traced a total of 10 cases of illegal liquor in a lorry. The driver, V Krishna revealed the godown details. Based on the information, we raided the godown and found the products."


"Gutka worth Rs 2 crore and liquor bottles valued Rs 10 lakh were seized from the accused. We will arrest all the accused involved in the case. A team of officials would arrest an accused identified as Ravi in Rayagada," the police official added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

