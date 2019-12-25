Guv did not return bill on appointment of MLAs as advisors: Punjab govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Punjab Government on Wednesday denied reports that the Governor had returned the Punjab State Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) Amendment Bill, 2019.

A government spokesperson said that the reports appearing in a section of the media are absolutely incorrect and baseless.

"The Governor had sought from the state government certain clarifications in the Bill, relating to conflict of interest in the case of appointment of six MLAs as advisors to the Chief Minister," the spokesperson said in a press release.

"The Governor's letter had been forwarded to the Chief Minister's Office and the necessary response would be submitted soon," he added.

The Bill was sent to the Governor for his approval after it was passed during the two-day special session of the state Assembly in November.

"Governor VPS Badnore has asked for clarifications on certain provisions of the Bill and related matters," said the spokesperson.

The concerned minister or officers had been directed to clarify the issues raised by the Governor so that a suitable response could be shared with the latter at the earliest, to pave the way for the inclusion of MLAs in the exempted category covered under a conflict of interest provision of the Prevention of Disqualification legislation.

The state government had in September this year appointed four MLAs - Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon of Faridkot, Singh Raja Warring of Gidderbaha, Sangat Singh Gilzian of Urmur and Inderbir Singh Bolaria of Amritsar South - as advisors (political), while Kuljeet Singh Nagra of Fatehgarh Sahib, was appointed advisor (planning), in the Cabinet rank and status. Tarsem Singh DC of Attari was designated Advisor (planning) with the rank of a minister of state. (ANI)

