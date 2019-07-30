Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two siblings were arrested have been arrested and 45 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from their possession, Railway police said on Monday.
According to the police, a case has been registered.
Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)
Guwahati: 2 siblings held, 45 kg cannabis seized
ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 09:08 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Two siblings were arrested have been arrested and 45 kilograms of cannabis were recovered from their possession, Railway police said on Monday.