Guwahati: 4.89 kg opium and 1kg gold recovered from Tejas Express, 2 held

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Guwahati railway station said it recovered gold biscuits and 4.89 kg opium from two trains and arrested two persons.

According to the reports, during regular checking, a GRP on team Tuesday recovered four pieces of gold weighing about 1 kg from two persons from Tejas Express at Guwahati railway station.

Four pieces of gold weighing about 1 kg and worth Rs 58 lakh were recovered from the suspected smugglers.



The two persons, hailing from Manipur, were travelling to Delhi, the GRP said.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, an abandoned bag was recovered from inside a train at Guwahati railway station, the GRP said, adding that it contained five packets of suspected opium worth Rs. 25 lakh and weighing about 4.89 kg.

