Guwahati based start-up promotes black garlic for its health benefits, helping local farmers increase their income

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 (ANI): A Guwahati based start-up company has been promoting black garlic for its multiple health benefits and also helping local farmers of Assam in increasing their income by taking black garlic to the global market.

Tholua Pratisthan Pvt Ltd. - a Guwahati based start-up registered in 2018, has been manufacturing commercial black garlic from fresh garlic with a new flavour.



Trailokya Dutta, founder of the start-up who hails from the Dibrugarh district said that apart from promoting black garlic's health benefit, they are also trying to help the local farmers to increase their income.





"Currently around 300 farmers are involved with us and we have targeted to increase the number to 10,000 by 2025. In Assam, garlic has still not been cultivated as a high-yielding commercial crop. We have visited many districts of the state and met the farmers. Flood-hit the state every year and we are trying to reach out to the flood-affected farmers and trying to increase their income," Trailokya Dutta said.



Trilokya Dutta, who was working with several multinational companies in Delhi and Mumbai, further said that black garlic production is a tradition among many tribal communities of North East India, but nowadays the traditionally manufactured black garlic has been disappearing.



"Black garlic is a very wonderful product with medicinal nutrition. There are many health benefits of black garlic and it has various minerals and vitamins such as Vitamin B1, B2, B3, B6, Vitamin C, folate, calcium, iron, zinc etc, it supports the immunity system, promotes heart health, is rich in natural antioxidant," Dutta added. (ANI)

