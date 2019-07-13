Guwahati: Brahmaputra continues to flow above danger level

Guwahati (Assam)[India], July 13 (ANI): The parts of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark due to the heavy rainfall in the region. Subsequently, water has reached near the feet of the statue of Lord Vishnu on the vertical pillar in the river near Chakreshwar Temple in Kalipur here on Saturday.

Sadikul Haque, an official from the Central Water Commission, told ANI: "Water has crossed the danger level by 16 cms and it is expected to rise due to the intermittent rain in the area. It used to flow 2 cms above the mark every year, but this year, the water level is high as compared to past years."

Further, he added: "Guwahati is out of danger as of now. However, the people residing on the banks of the river should be vigilant as those areas are prone to the flood-like situation."

Apart from Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.

Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people.

According to officials, as many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state being affected in the flooding. (ANI)

