Vipul Gandhiya, Inland water transport, Section Officer, Guwahati Ferry Service talked to ANI about Brahmaputra water level, on Wednesday (Photo/ANI)
Guwahati: Brahmaputra water level remains above danger level

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:53 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): With Assam reeling under massive floods triggered by heavy downpour, the water level in Brahmaputra River continues to flow above the danger mark in Guwahati on Wednesday.
"Brahmaputra River water has reduced by 7 cm since last evening, but it is still flowing above the danger level. The water level was recorded at 51.19 cm at 6 AM today," Vipul Gandhiya, Inland water transport, Section Officer, Guwahati Ferry Service told ANI.

Meanwhile, people living in the Dhubri city of Assam were seen using boats for transportation after the water from the Brahmaputra river flooded the streets.
According to Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam Revenue and Disaster Management Department, 25 districts, 2217 villages, and 14,06,711 people have been affected by the advent of floods in the state. Apart from this, around 62 relief camps and 172 relief distribution centres have been set up for relief and rescue purpose.
Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Assam and reviewed the flood situation in the state.
The central government released Rs. 251.55 crore as the first instalment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the state.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed all Deputy Commissioners to provide sufficient relief materials and make necessary arrangements for drinking water, baby food, medical teams and medicines and cattle fodder in the state.
"Fund amounting to Rs.75.95 Cr. has also been released so far to the districts as advance by the state government. Further, directions have been issued to provide ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased persons within 48 hrs," the chief minister said in a release. (ANI)

