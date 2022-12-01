Guwahati: BSF seizes huge quantity of ganja

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Border Security Force of Guwahati Frontier seized 5,023 kilograms of ganja, 43,719 Yaba tablets and apprehended 221 smugglers this year so far, informed officials on Thursday.

Since January 1 till November 30 this year, the troops of BSF under Guwahati Frontier have rescued 8,678 cattle heads, seized 41,876 phensydyl bottles, 5,023 kgs of ganja, 43,719 Yaba tablets (worth Rs 2.18 crore) and 5,13,000 FICN, added officials.

"During the period, the BSF troops apprehended 139 Indian smugglers/miscreants and 82 Bangladeshi smugglers/miscreants. Total seizure worth Rs 11.72 crore consisting of cattle heads, phensedyl, Yaba tablets, ganja on Indo-Bangladesh Border under its jurisdiction," read an official statement.



The officials also added that the BSF Guwahati Frontier has improved its relationship substantially with Border Guards Bangladesh through various confidence-building measures like the mutual exchange programme where officers and other ranks of both the forces visit each other for training purposes to develop better synergy between both the border guarding forces, witnessing raising days and other functions of either forces, day and night SCPs (Simultaneous Coordinated Patrols) are being carried out by Border Security Force and Border Guarding Bangladesh (BGB), sharing of inputs between nodal officers to check/prevent trans-border crime and conduct of friendly sports events to develop sportsmanship and mutual understanding.

"On the occasion of 58th BSF raising day, Kamaljit Singh Banyal, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier complimented all ranks for their valuable contribution in maintaining vigil and ensuring peace and tranquility on International Border," added the statement.

The IG of BSF exhorted troops to keep the flag of the Force flying high and motivated to follow the ethos of the Force which fulfils the expectation of the nation and he assured that the border population of Assam and West Bengal will continue to get all kinds of assistance and help from BSF. (ANI)

