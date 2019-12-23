Guwahati: GoAir flight lands back immediately after take-off due to technical snag

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): A GoAir flight -- GOW 546, which took off from the city airport to Kolkata, had to land back due to a minor technical snag on Monday.

"At around 11.17 am, the pilot of GoAir flight GOW 546 requested for a return to Guwahati due to a minor technical problem. The pilot landed back the flight at 11.29 am at Guwahati Airport," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

There were 132 passengers and seven crew members on board. (ANI)

