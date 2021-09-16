Guwahati grenade blast case: NIA files charge-sheets against 5 ULFA-I cadres

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 15 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against five United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) members in a grenade blast incident that occurred in 2019.

The self-styled Commander-in-Chief of ULFA(I), Paresh Baruah, is among the five other cadres of the outlawed terrorist outfit whose names are mentioned in the charge sheet which was filed on Tuesday in an NIA Special Court, Guwahati.

"Baruah had taken the responsibility for the terrorist attack," NIA said.



The other four accused who appeared in the charge-sheet are identified as Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, Amrit Ballav Goswami, Arunodoy Dahotiya and Munna Baruah under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for their role in the blast conspiracy.

Paresh, Arunodoy and Munna have been charged for their roles in the conspiracy of the grenade attack and for waging war against India on the strength of additional evidence surfaced during investigation, said the agency.

According to the officials, "The case relates to an incident of two ULFA (I) cadres lobbing a grenade attack on police personnel near Central Mall, RGB Road, Guwahati led to injuries to twelve persons."

NIA had re-registered the case on June 26, 2019, and took over the investigation. Earlier NIA had filed a charge-sheet against eight accused persons.

"During the investigation, additional evidence has been gathered against the accused and a supplementary charge sheet has been filed for their role in recruitment of ULFA (I) cadres," said the NIA. (ANI)

