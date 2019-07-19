Guwahati GRP arrested two women with 175 small pouches containing 34,100 Yaba tablets (drug)
Guwahati GRP arrested two women with 175 small pouches containing 34,100 Yaba tablets (drug)

Guwahati GRP arrest 2 women from train with Yaba tablets

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:38 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) Guwahati arrested two women and a man from a Rajdhani Express train and seized 175 small pouches containing 34,100 Yaba tablets (drug) from their possession.
According to police, they were moving from Dimapur, Nagaland to Alipurduar, West Bengal for further delivery of the consignment to Bangladesh. The value of the tablets is estimated to be worth approximately 34 lakhs.
The accused have been identified as Soma Paul (26) and Sangita Modak (30).
"A case under NDPS Act has been registered and an investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:47 IST

Woman TRS ward member arrested for thrashing traffic constable...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): A woman TRS ward member and her family members have been arrested for allegedly thrashing a traffic constable on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 04:26 IST

Hyderabad police arrest 3 for duping woman on pretext of giving...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a woman to the tune of Rs 40-50 lakhs on the pretext of giving her a role in a movie. The accused posed themselves as film producers for duping the woman.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 03:57 IST

Hyderabad police arrest woman accused of robbing minor girls' jewellery

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Hyderabad Police have arrested one woman allegedly involved in targeting minor girls for robbing their ornaments.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 03:45 IST

Delhi: Three injured in accident on BRT corridor

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Three people got seriously injured in a road accident on the BRT corridor on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 03:19 IST

UP govt puts Azam Khan's name on anti-land mafia portal

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has put Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's name on government's anti-land mafia portal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:57 IST

Karnataka crisis: Yeddyurappa, other BJP MLAs dine, sleep inside...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): Adding a new twist to the ongoing political drama in the Karnataka, BJP legislators have staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the Congress-JD(S) government dragging its feet on the trust vote. The BJP MLAs were seen having discu

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:27 IST

Our founders believed in planned economy as opposed to today :...

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Former president Pranab Mukherjee said that the foundations of modern India were laid by our founders who firmly believed in a plan

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 02:25 IST

162 members take part in zero hour in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The zero hour in Lok Sabha on Thursday evening saw 162 members raising issues of their concern over more than four-and-half hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:40 IST

Case registered against barbershop owner for threatening...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A case has been registered against the owner of a barbershop here for allegedly threatening his customer when the mustache of the customer was shaved without his consent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:39 IST

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to visit J-K today

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review the security situation in the state amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:38 IST

UP police threatens 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots witness

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Police personnel allegedly threatened and shot at a victim and witness in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:12 IST

Fire broke out at Surat building on Thursday, under control

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Fire broke out earlier on Thursday at 'Takshashila Arcade' in Sarthana area of Surat where 22 students had died in a fire on its fourth floor on May 24.

Read More
iocl