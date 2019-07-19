Guwahati GRP arrest 2 women from train with Yaba tablets

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) Guwahati arrested two women and a man from a Rajdhani Express train and seized 175 small pouches containing 34,100 Yaba tablets (drug) from their possession.

According to police, they were moving from Dimapur, Nagaland to Alipurduar, West Bengal for further delivery of the consignment to Bangladesh. The value of the tablets is estimated to be worth approximately 34 lakhs.

The accused have been identified as Soma Paul (26) and Sangita Modak (30).

"A case under NDPS Act has been registered and an investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)

