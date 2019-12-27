Guwahati: GRP seizes 3.5 kg suspected opium, case registered

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday seized 3.5 kg opium from a suspect here on Friday.

The illicit substance was recovered from the possession of a 40-year-old man in Guwahati.

The suspected person was coming from Dibrugarh station and was headed to Coachbihar station, when he was apprehended.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

