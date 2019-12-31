Guwahati: Heaters to keep tigers warm in winters at Zoo

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): In order to keep the body temperatures of tigers and lions warm during the winter season, heaters have been placed outside their enclosures at Guwahati Zoo to help them beat the chilling winters.

These arrangements are a part of the special arrangements that have been made at Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden here in view of cold weather.

For deer and other animals, paddy straws have been kept to keep them warm.

"Heater is placed on the table outside the enclosure/room of tigers and lions to keep them warm. The heater is not good for deer and hence paddy straw is kept to keep the temperature under control," said Praveen, animal keeper in-charge. (ANI)

