Guwahati police apprehends man with 36 cartons of liquor

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 18 (ANI): Guwahati police on Thursday arrested a person with 36 cartons of 1,704 Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) along with a van, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Jadumoni Haloi.

The Guwahati police took his official Twitter account to inform about the same. They informed that after the detection is done by the Village Defence Party (VDP), a team of Pragjyotishpur police station under East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) arrested one Jadumoni Haloi at No 2 Dhankunda on Thursday night. "Police seized 36 cartons with 1704 IMFL bottles and an ECHO Van," Guwahati police tweeted.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Lukhomang Lhouvum, Officer-in-Charge of Pragjyotishpur police station stated the reason behind arresting the youth. He said that the accused was not able to show proper documents of the seized liquor bottles.

The VDP is a unique organisation established in 1949 where some village youths are hired to safeguard their village. Its main objective is to assist the police in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

The Guwahati police also informed that the legal proceedings have been initiated. (ANI)