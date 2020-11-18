Guwahati police arrest 11 for 'impersonation' of army officers

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): Guwahati police on Tuesday arrested 11 persons near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here for alleged impersonation of army officers.



Joint Commissioner of Guwahati city police Devraj Upadhyay said that the arrested accused had been loitering around the airport in army fatigue for the past one month. "Fake identity cards of army and military clothes have been recovered from them. We are investigating the matter," the joint commissioner said.

The police also recovered a four-wheeler and five motorbikes from their possession. The group was involved in many other illegal activities in Guwahati as well, the police said. (ANI)

