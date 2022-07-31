Guwahati Police destroy 935 kg of drugs worth over Rs 100 cr

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): In mass disposal of drugs, Guwahati Police on Saturday burnt down 935 kg of drugs seized at Hatishila Daampara under Pragjyotishpur police station on the outskirts of the city.

Among the drugs destroyed, a considerable amount of heroin, cannabis and raw methamphetamine were burnt, said police.



More than 19 lakh meth tablets and more than 3.70 lakh bottles of cough syrup were disposed off by burning and destroyed.

These were collected through various raids and seizures in the recent past.



The pyre of drugs was lit by Harmeet Singh, Special DGP and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati along with Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

A plantation drive was also conducted on the occasion when the Commissioner of Police, JCP and other senior officials of the city police planted saplings as part of the Chief Minister's Institutional Plantation Programme.



The Deputy Commissioners of Police were also present on the occasion.

Harmeet Singh, Commissioner of Police, said, "The Chief Minister of Assam has given clear instruction to wage this war on drugs until it's completely cleaned up. I want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our absolute commitment in the war on drugs and nobody related with drugs trade will be spared. Strong legal action shall be initiated against anyone indulging in drugs trade."

"This is historic and has never happened in country where disposal of seized illicit narcotic substances is taking place across country (at 4 locations) on direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Drugs worth Rs 100 crore have been burnt today," he added. (ANI)

