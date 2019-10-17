Guwahati police recovered two pistols and 22 live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Guwahati police recover 2 pistols, 22 live cartridges from Avadh Assam Express

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 17:13 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Police have recovered two .22 pistols and 22 rounds of live cartridges from Assam Express">Avadh Assam Express, which was going from Dibrugarh to Lalgarh on Wednesday night.
Speaking to ANI, Rajveer Singh, State Reserve Police (SRP) Guwahati said: "Police have recovered two pistols and 22 live cartridges from Assam Express">Avadh Assam Express. The arms and ammunition were kept under a seat."
"The seized items are unclaimed and no one has been arrested so far. The person from under whose seat it was recovered has been detained," he added.
Further investigation in this matter is underway. (ANI)

