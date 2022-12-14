Guwahati police seize contraband drugs worth Rs 14 cr, nabs accused

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Guwahati city police on Tuesday night arrested a person and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth more than Rs 14 crore.

The accused has been identified as Mirajaul Islam.

According to police, based on secret information a team of Guwahati city police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta and ADCP Kalyan Pathak conducted an operation and recovered 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from an ambulance.

"The ambulance bearing registration number MN-03C-0037 was coming from Manipur," Joint Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta told ANI.

"We have recovered and seized 50,000 Yaba tablets and 200 grams of Heroin from the ambulance. We have arrested one person. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 14.10 crore," Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. (ANI)