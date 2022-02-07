Guwahati: Power Minister RK Singh holds review meeting with NEEPCO

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Power RK Singh on Sunday held a meeting with the officials of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) in Guwahati to review the progress of the various projects.



At the meeting, the Union Power Minister appreciated the rapid capacity addition and substantial increase in green energy generation by NEEPCO and also exhorted NEEPCO to become a 4,000 MW plus company in the next seven years and assured full support for it. (ANI)

