Guwahati: Rahul Gandhi visits residence of Sam Stafford

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday visited the residence of Sam Stafford, who lost his life during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

While addressing a rally here on Saturday, Rahul said that Assam will not be run by those wearing Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) shorts while also asserting that his party will not permit the state's history, language and culture to be attacked.

"We will not allow the BJP and RSS to attack the history, language, and culture of Assam. It will not be run by Nagpur or by those wearing RSS's chaddi [shorts]. Assam will only be run by their own people," Gandhi said.

Alluding to the recent violent clashes in the state over newly amended citizenship law, the Congress leader said, "I am afraid that because of the BJP, the state will once again go on the path of violence. The spirit of the Assam Accord should not be broken."

Assam has witnessed protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)