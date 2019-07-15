Ferry services to Umananda Temple, Guwahati have been suspended due to heavy rainfall (Photo/ANI)
Guwahati rains: Ferry services to Umananda Temple suspended

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 18:13 IST

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ferry services to Umananda Temple in Guwahati were suspended as the parts of Brahmaputra River are flowing above danger mark due to heavy rainfall in the state.
Following the development, the devotees are unable to visit the temple and have to bear the brunt until the water level reduces.
"The ferry services were suspended on July 8 due to heavy rains, the water level started rising from the beginning of this month and it still continues to rise. The priests, monkeys and other creatures residing on the island are badly affected as the ferrymen are unable to supply basic food items to them due to inoperable ferry services," Ratnesar Das, a ferry boat operator told ANI.
Sadikul Haque, an official from the Central Water Commission, told ANI: "Water has crossed the danger level by 16 cms and it is expected to rise due to the intermittent rain in the area. It used to flow 2 cms above the mark every year, but this year, the water level is high as compared to past years."
Apart from Brahmaputra, Dikhow, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Puthimari and Beki rivers are also flowing above the danger level.
Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people.
Umananda Temple is situated on a small island in the middle of the Brahmaputra River. The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is known for its beautiful architectural work. (ANI)

iocl