GVMC Commissioner resumes duty within 22 days of giving birth to join fight against COVID-19

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Showing utmost dedication to her duty and setting an example to others during the COVID-19 crisis, G Srijana, Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), has returned to work within just 22 days of giving birth to a baby.

"There is no particular reason for which I returned but these are extraordinary circumstances that we are living in. It is like a call of duty for me. As a human being, it is my response to be of some help to the administration. I felt that this is the time we should all stand together and be of strength to each other," Srijana told ANI here.

The GVMC Commissioner further said that she was thankful to her family for supporting her decision to return to duty and taking care of the child while she is in the office.

"It was a personal choice, nobody forced me to come back and join the duty but I did so after consulting my husband and family. I thank them for supporting my decision and taking care of the baby while I am in the office. I had never thought I would be cutting short my leave to rejoin duty instead of being with my child. But these are difficult circumstances and I thought if my presence can help even one person it would be worth it," Srijana said.

She further added that she was learning time management and trying to manage both the responsibilities of being a mother and helping in the administrative work since her return.

Andhra Pradesh so far has 381 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with six deaths being reported due to the disease in the state. (ANI)

