Gwalior Airport to get a new terminal building with enhanced capacity, world-class facilities

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the development of a new terminal of Gwalior Airport.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya M Scindia.

While addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah said, "Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Airport in Gwalior is one of the most modern airports with the latest facilities. With the dedication with which this airport has been carefully planned, I think it will be one of the best airports in the country".

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, there has been a huge development of infrastructure in the country. Earlier 375 km of the railway line was laid in one year, today 1,458 km is being laid", Amit Shah added.

Amit Shah lauded the work of the BJP government in the state and said, "Modi has given electricity to every poor house, house to every poor, toilet in every house, health card up to Rs 5 lakh and free ration to every poor".

Shah took a dig at Congress and said, "Madhya Pradesh has experienced the corrupt Congress government and has seen it all".

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the expansion work of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal of Gwalior Airport will be done at a cost of Rs 450 crore.



"Keeping in view the increasing passenger footfall at Gwalior Airport, the Airports Authority of India has undertaken the expansion work of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal of Gwalior Airport at a cost of Rs 450 crore. The expansion project includes the construction of the new terminal building with all modern facilities and upgradation of airside facilities," AAI said in a statement.

Jyotiraditya M Scindia in his address, said, "The development and progress in the state wouldn't have been possible without the efforts of BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah" adding, "The future will also witness cargo terminal and aero bridge being constructed in Madhya Pradesh".

He further said, "While the Congress government was in power the state did not witness any development".

Spread over 143 acres, the new terminal building of Gwalior Civil Enclave will be built in 20,000 square meters which is six times more than the area of the existing terminal. Equipped with four passenger boarding bridges, the terminal will be designed to process 1400 passengers during peak hours with an annual handling capacity of 1.5 Million. The newly developed terminal will have facilities to park nine Airbus-320 and four ATR-72 type of aircraft, informed the AAI.

"New Terminal of the airport will be an energy-efficient building with various sustainability features which includes Double Insulated Roofing System, Double skinned insulated wall panel, Rain Water Harvesting to recharge the ground water table and a Sewage treatment plant to facilitate the use of recycled water for landscaping. After the commissioning of the solar power plant of 2.5 MW, this airport will run on green energy. The terminal has been designed to integrate the cultural heritage and folk art of Madhya Pradesh, creating a sense of place for the visitors", AAI said in a statement.

The AAI said, "The development of a new terminal of the airport will give impetus to the tourism industry of the region and generate new employment opportunities. The city also has great potential as it is emerging as a regional education hub attracting thousands of students every year. Gwalior is also one of the 100 cities selected to be developed as Smart Cities".

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Water Resources, Fishermen's Welfare Minister Tulsi Silawat, Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, MoS for Horticulture and Food Processing (Independent Charge) and Narmada Valley Development Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Lok Sabha MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar were also present during the event. (ANI)

