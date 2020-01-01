Gwalior-based govt schools to remain shut till Jan 4 due to cold

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): All government schools in Gwalior which were shut on December 19 for seven days due to cold wave will remain closed till January 4, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the official statement from the District Collector, all the government schools will remain shut from January 2 till January 4.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fog conditions have improved in the state. However cold wave conditions are likely to prevail. (ANI)

