Gwalior: Case registered against BSF jawan for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Additional Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2021 12:36 IST


Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A case has been registered against a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after a woman in Gwalior filed a complaint accusing him of raping her for two years on the pretext of marriage.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Hitika Vasal, the two were live-in partners. The jawan had been posted in Jaipur.
"The woman is a resident of Scindia Nagar in Gwalior. The two were in a live-in relationship and the jawan, posted in Jaipur, had promised to get married to her. When she asked him to get married after two years, he refused and she filed a complaint," she told ANI.
A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape). (ANI)

