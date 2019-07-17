A still from the CCTV footage in which the doctor was seen assaulting the complainant. (Photo/ANI)
Gwalior: Doctor assaults female staff, case registered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): The city police have registered two complaints in a case of a physical altercation between a doctor and a receptionist at GS Hospital here.
The incident took place on June 30 and was caught on a CCTV camera in the hospital premises.
Speaking to media on Wednesday, the complainant, Geeta Dixit demanded stern action against the doctor.
She alleged that she was abused and physically assaulted by the accused Dr Gaurav Sharma.
Kampoo police station-in-charge Asif Mirza Baig said the police had registered a complaint against the doctor on June 30.
The kin of the complainant also allegedly attacked Dr Gaurav which left him seriously injured.
Police have registered a complaint against Geeta Dixit's relatives as well and are currently investigating the matter.
According to the CCTV footage, on June 30, the doctor is seen physically assaulting the receptionist after a verbal spat. Since then, the video has gone viral. (ANI)

