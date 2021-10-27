Gwalior reports 1,165 dengue cases so far

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Tuesday informed that the district has reported a total of 1,165 dengue cases so far.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish Sharma, CMO Gwalior said, "A total of 1165 cases of dengue have been reported in Gwalior so far, 60 per cent of them are children."

Gwalior CMO further said that they have also deployed several teams to the areas with more dengue cases.

"We have deployed several teams to the areas from where more dengue cases are being reported. The teams will conduct door-to-door surveys to monitor the situation of the larva. They will give us a report about the houses who are not able to control the larva," he added.



An increase in dengue cases in the Gwalior district has led to the scarcity of beds at the District hospital.

Manish Kumar, the district hospital in charge said that the hospital only has 13 beds at present and around two to three children are admitted to bed due to this.

"We have a lot of workloads these days, our own staff members are getting ill. However, we are trying our best to provide all the medical facilities to the patients. Children with serious conditions are admitted to ICU. The only problem we have here is a scarcity of beds. We have only 13 beds, on which two to three children are admitted," Kumar said.

Patients at the Gwalior District hospital also expressed their concern over the scarcity of beds. "My child has been admitted here for the last 2-3 days. All the medical facilities are available here, doctors come on regular checkups. We are facing only one problem here, that is, lack of beds. Three children are admitted on one bed," a patient's mother said.

Santosh, another patient said that his platelet count was low and was suffering from a high fever, that's why he got admitted here. (ANI)

