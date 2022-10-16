Gwalior: Shah inaugurates 'Gatha Swaraj Ki' gallery in Scindia Museum

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), October 16, (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated 'Gatha Swaraj ki' gallery in Gwalior's famous HH Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia museum.

Amit inaugurated the gallery dedicated to the glorious history of the Marathas in the freedom struggle and visited the museum in Jai Vilas Palace of Scindias in Gwalior.

"One special thing is that for the first time the portrait of Laxmibai is being displayed in the museum as a Maratha warrior. It would be fair to say that the Scindia dynasty has been facing constant criticism regarding Rani Laxmibai", Scindia Museum official told ANI.



The Scindia museum officials said, "A special guide has arranged for the explanation about the Maratha gallery during the visit of Amit Shah in gallery and guide has explained in deep about Rani Laxmibai to Amit Shah."

"After 165 years, a major change is taking place in the Scindia royal family of Gwalior. Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, the heroine of the first revolution against the British in 1857, playing the bugle of revolution against the British, and it was here that she attained martyrdom. Since then, the Scindia family has been on the target of people regarding this matter. He has been accused of not supporting Laxmibai, but now the guns of these allegations are becoming silent since Sunday evening. Now Laxmibai will be present permanently and forever in the royal palace of the Scindia family", said the Scindia Museum officials.

The officials further added, "Scindia Museum was built in Italy style and it's a living example of royal splendour. It has a museum with about 42 rooms, in which things ranging from the splendours of the Scindia dynasty to their public concerns are on display. In fact, this museum is a document of the rich cultural heritage of the Scindia dynasty. Now a new dimension has been added to this museum. A unique gallery focusing on the valour of the Maratha dynasties of the country and their warriors has become part of the museum".

"This museum, full of grand rooms, was built by the late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia in memory of her husband Maharaja Jivaji Rao Scindia. The saga of the Scindia family, the belongings of his family etc have been preserved. This museum is one of the few royal museums in the world, where thousands of visitors from all over the world reach Gwalior every year", informed the museum officials. (ANI)