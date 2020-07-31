Gwalior: Strict action against govt employees who wear jeans, t-shirt to work

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Government employees in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior will no longer be permitted to wear denim, t-shirts on duty, an order issued by the Gwalior Divisional Commissioner M B Ojha said in an order on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Ojha said, "Strict action will be taken against government officials seen wearing jeans and t-shirts. All employees must wear decent and dignified clothes. One must maintain a certain level of decorum and dignity when on duty to serve the people of their state," he said.

"A few days ago I went to visit Ashok Nagar and found the district magistrate wearing faded jeans while on duty. The Superintendent of Police, the Collector, Sub-district magistrate and Tehsildar level officers are also guilty of wearing plain clothes while on duty. It did not reflect the authority and dignity of an officer of the government," he said.

He further added that by wearing the assigned uniform, people give officers more respect and they can do their job better.

"Many employees often complain that they are not respected by people and no one listens to what they say. They should first do their duty as police officers and only then will others respect them. (ANI)

