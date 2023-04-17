Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case: SC asks authorities to convene meeting for making 'Wazu' arrangements

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Varanasi district authorities to convene a meeting on April 18 to come up with a congenial working solution for the alternative arrangement for 'Wazu' (ablution) and washrooms at the Gyanvapi mosque area during the period of Ramzan.

A bench of Chief Justices of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

The 'Wazu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque is the centre of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute between Hindus and Muslims since the Hindu parties claim that 'Shivling' has been found in that spot, however, the Muslim side disputed the same and said that it is only a water fountain.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages Gyanvapi mosque, contended that the 'Wazu' was being held at the fountain area and there were washrooms there too.

"However, after the order passed last year the entire area has been sealed," a senior advocate said.



Muslim side has approached the apex court requesting to allow them to carry out the practice of 'Wazu' inside the mosque premises during the month of Ramzan.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that there are existing arrangements for providing water for 'Wazu' and regarding toilets, entry is from one side which according to one group is the fountain and the other group is the 'Shivling'.To this, Ahmadi said that mobile toilets can be provided.

Solicitor General said that the concern is that the mobile toilets should not affect the sanctity of the premises and the officers will have to take an appropriate call on that.

After the brief hearing, the bench ordered that the District Collector convene a meeting to provide a congenial working solution to the issue and if there is a consensus in the meeting, the same can be implemented without waiting for further orders from the court.

The top court is seized of an appeal filed by the Committee challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect and conduct a survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship.

On May 20, 2022, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the district judge, Varanasi. On May 17, 2022, in an interim order, the top court directed the authorities to protect the 'Wazu' area where the 'Shivling' was reportedly found and granted access to Muslims for namaz. (ANI)

