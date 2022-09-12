Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): As Varanasi district court is set to deliver its verdict today on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it, the Hindu side said that they will seek for Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey and carbon dating of 'Shivling' if the judgment comes in their favour.

District Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the matter.

The decision relates to the maintainability of Hindu women's plea seeking permission to worship Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side said, "Today the court will deliver its judgment on the maintainability of the suit. 1991 Worship Act applies in our favour. If judgment comes in our favour, then we will seek for ASI survey, carbon dating of Shivling."



Another lawyer, representing the Hindu side, Sohan Lal Arya said that the verdict will prove to be the first day of planting the foundation stone of Kashi Vishwanath.

"Moreover, this day is going to be a very happy day for the Hindu community of the world. Court will give its verdict from 2:00 pm and we have offered prayers for the 'darshan' of Lord Shiva in the morning. After the verdict, we will have 'darshan'. After the verdict comes in our favour, the people of Kashi celebrate by ringing bells and clapping. The people of Kashi will work to awaken the Hindu society," said Sohan Lal Arya.

Security has been tightened and prohibitory orders (Section 144) have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday a day ahead of the district court order.



The police have deployed forces in areas where a mixed population resides in the city and patrolling is ongoing to ensure no law and order situation arises on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

"A Varanasi court may pronounce judgment on a crucial matter. Section 144 was implemented in the city. Police force posted in areas where the mixed population resides. Patrolling is on. We are trying our best that no law and order situation arises," said Police Commissioner, A Satish Ganesh.

Varanasi Assistant Commissioner of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh, said that more than 2000 police personnel have been deployed and all necessary arrangements have been made to maintain law and order.



"Peace Committee meetings have been held several times and police is on alert. along with this, we have also talked to the religious leaders and an appeal has been made to maintain peace," said Singh.

The petition was filed by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.

Following this, a local Varanasi court ordered in May a videography survey of the complex. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19.

After the videography survey claims were made by the Hindu side that a structure, resembling a Shivling was found in the mosque complex. The Masjid committee contested that it was a fountain and not a Shivling.

The Supreme Court on May 20 transferred the case from a civil judge (senior division) to a district judge, saying considering the "complexities and sensitivity" of the issue, it is better if a senior judicial officer having an experience of over 25-30 years handles this case.

The bench also said that no manner of restriction should be imposed on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz or religious observances.

The matter had reached the Supreme Court on a petition filed by the Mosque Management Committee, which challenged the civil judge's orders.

The order permitted inspection, survey, and videography of the mosque's complex to collect evidence about the alleged existence of idols of Hindu deities inside the mosque, which is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. (ANI)