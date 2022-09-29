Gyanvapi Mosque: Hindu side demands scientific investigation of Shivling by ASI

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): In the Gyanvapi Mosque case, the Hindu side on Thursday demanded a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the carbon dating of 'Argha' and the area around it.

Advocate Vishnu Jain representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid matter said, "The Hindu side demanded that the ASI conduct a scientific investigation of the 'Shivling'. We have also demanded a carbon dating of Argha and the area around it".

Meanwhile, the Muslim side was against carbon dating and added that it is a fountain and not a Shivling.

"Muslim side too presented its side before the Court, they said that carbon dating shouldn't be done. They said that it's a fountain & not a Shivling and it can't be ascertained", added Vishnu Jain.

The court will pronounce judgment on the matter on October 7.

The advocate further added that there is no break up on the Hindu side, rather all the Hindus demand just one thing that the Shivalinga found should be scientifically investigated without causing any damage to it.

Earlier, an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed a PIL that sought the appointment of a committee/commission under a judge to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi.



The appeal filed by seven devotees sought direction from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain the nature of the structure found on the Gyanvapi campus.

The Allahabad High Court had on July 19 dismissed their plea seeking the appointment of a committee/commission headed by a judge of the High Court or supreme court (sitting/retired) to study the nature of the structure found in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The PIL moved before the High Court seeks direction from a committee to ascertain whether a Shivalinga, as claimed by the Hindus, had been found inside the mosque or if it is a fountain as claimed by Muslims.

The appeal in the top court stated that the Allahabad High Court had erred in dismissing the plea.

After the emergence of the disputed structure inside the mosque, it was the duty of ASI to go on the spot to ascertain the nature of the structure, however, since the same was not done, the petitioners had moved to the High Court, said the appeal. It added that the High Court, without seeking a response from the respondents and relying upon some loose documents submitted by the State government, dismissed the petition on merits.

The apex court is also seized of an appeal filed by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi that manages the Gyanvapi mosque, challenging an order of Allahabad High Court permitting a court-appointed commissioner to inspect, conduct survey and videography of the Gyanvapi mosque to which Hindus and Muslims have laid claim for the right to worship

On May 20, the Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the case related to worship at Gyanvapi mosque from the civil judge to the District Judge, Varanasi.

It had ordered that its interim order passed on May 17 -- to protect the area where the Shivling was found and access to Muslims for namaz -- shall continue in operation till maintainability of the suit is decided and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

It had said that District Judge should decide the maintainability of the civil suit in the Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath on priority as sought by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Varanasi. (ANI)

