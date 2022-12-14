Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Hearing deferred to Dec 14

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): The hearing on the petition against the demand for regular worship of 'Shringar Gauri' has been deferred to Wednesday in the Allahabad High Court.

On behalf of the temple side, it was said that the witnesses in the Deen Mohammad case had shared the details of the places of worship in the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The hearing of the revision petition of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee is being done by Justice JJ Munir via video conferencing.

Advocate Harishankar Jain argued and said that in the case of Deen Mohd, 12 witnesses had given statements regarding places of worship. He pointed out the misuse of Khasra number 9130 from the side of the mosque and how it was being used as evidence.



He further said, "From the Masjid side the word 'Alamgir Mosque' is being used whereas in Deen Mohd. case the word 'Gyanvapi Masjid' has been used. It has also been decided that the temple was demolished which was not right according to Islam."

"In the Deen Mohammad case, the plaintiff was allowed to offer Namaz only in the dome. The demand to declare the entire site as Waqf was not accepted," he stated.

"Jains referred to mythological texts and said that there is only one Vishweshwar in Kashi, i.e Mahadev himself and it was broken. But the ownership of the land is still vested in the idol. The mosque is not owned. The permission was sought on the basis of the old practice of offering Namaz. The Muslim community has not been allowed to offer Namaz," Advocate Harishankar Jain added.

Petitioner advocate SFA Naqvi alleged that the temple side is cleverly seeking the right to worship in the mosque premises by filing a case, which is a violation of the Places of Worship Act.

A Varanasi civil suit has been filed against stopping the worship of Shringar Gauri, which has been going on for a long time. Ignoring the objection on the maintainability of the suit, the court is conducting the hearing. (ANI)

