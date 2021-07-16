Gyms in Bhubaneswar reopen with COVID protocol after weeks of lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): After several months of closure due to the COVID-induced lockdown, gyms and yoga institutes in Bhubaneswar opened up on Friday with limited capacity and strict adherence to COVID protocol.

Gym owners have welcomed the government's decision to ease restrictions and assured that all measures are being taken to ensure that people follow COVID-appropriate behaviours, like carrying their own towels and water bottles.



"We are doing thermal scanning at the gate for every person who comes in the gym. Sanitisation will be done every 30 minutes. Most of our members are aware of COVID-19 appropriate behaviours as they used to come before the second wave as well. They have been informed that they have to carry their own towels and water bottles," Ashish, a gym owner told ANI.





Clients also have to bring a separate pair of shoes that they should change into when they reach and only 20 people are being allowed to work out in the gym at a time, Ashish added.

"I am very grateful to the Chief Minister for allowing us to open gyms. We thought that they would only allow us to join in August. This is a welcome move and I'm glad this worked out," he added.

The partial lockdown in 10 of Odisha's districts was extended on Thursday till August 1 in light of the ongoing pandemic situation. Restrictions have been considerably relaxed.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 19,789 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 9,23,209 recoveries and 4,861 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

