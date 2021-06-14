Gyms reopen in Haryana's Ambala as part of phased unlock

Ambala (Haryana) [India], June 14 (ANI): After the Haryana government announced some relaxation in lockdown curbs, gyms were reopened in Ambala at 50 per cent capacity from 6 am to 8 pm, as part of phased un-lock in the state.

"It is a good decision by the government. After a gap of 1.5 months, trainers will be employed. We have resumed with all COVID-appropriate protocols," said a gym trainer.

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown till 5 am on June 21, but considering a sharp decline in Covid positivity rate and the number of new positive cases, it allowed more relaxations in the rules.



As per the notification, under the rules, gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 am to 08:00 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

However, spas shall remain closed," the notification added.

All production units, establishments, and industries are permitted to function in Haryana now adhering to COVID norms. Sports complexes and stadiums are also allowed to open only for sports activities and spectators will not be allowed.

All colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes, whether government or private, will remain closed till further orders.

The government order directed the deputy commissioners of the districts to work out the modalities of implementing the relaxations strictly. (ANI)