Gyms, spas, salons, bars, restaurants to remain closed in this Unlock phase: Delhi Govt

By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): As the Unlock phase commences from June 7 in Delhi, the Delhi government on Saturday informed that gyms, spas, salons, bars, restaurants will remain closed in the national capital, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The government said that a decision will be taken next week regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons etc in the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Saturday to brief about the COVID-19 situation in the capital and the unlock measures that will commence from Monday onwards. During this, he said that the lockdown will continue in Delhi by easing upon a few restrictions. He said that markets, malls will open on an odd-even basis from Monday.

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, it informed, "It is clarified that order dated June 5, 2021, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, Standalone shops and the neighbourhood shops have been opened within the restrictions of even-odd and timings, etc. stipulated in the order. However, the shops of goods/services which have not been allowed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in the first curfew order dated April 19, 2021, and subsequent Curfew Orders (dated April 25, 2021, May 1, 2021, May 9, 2021, May 16, 2021, May 23, 2021), are not permitted to be opened from June 7, 2021."



Accordingly, at least shops of following goods/services are not allowed to open; Cinemas and Theatres; Restaurant (except home delivery/take away); Bars; Gyms; Spas; Barber shops, Saloons, Beauty Parlours; Any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services.

As per the circular, since liquor shops are not in the prohibited list in the original curfew order dated April 19, 2021, therefore it will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings. The revenue services in district-like registry will be functional. The self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

Along with this, CM Arvind Kejriwal also explained in detail about the preparations made to tackle the likely third wave of COVID-19. He said that there are proper arrangements of providing oxygen at the hospitals in Delhi. "Special preparations are under progress keeping in view of the reports that the third wave is likely to impact the children at a higher scale", Delhi CM said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that markets will re-open in the national capital and metro services will be resumed from June 7 with conditions. Briefing the media persons, Kejriwal said, "Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Shops in markets and malls to be opened on an odd-even basis from Monday. The shops will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm. The private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent staff."

"In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 percent capacity while group B with 50 percent staff. Delhi Metro to resume services with 50 percent capacity," said the Chief Minister.

As per the health department today, Delhi reported 414 fresh COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths and 1,683 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate dropped to 0.53 percent. The active cases stand at 6,731. (ANI)

